Birthday Party

You half-expect to spot the famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in a corner,pondering over the intent of a woman in a scarlet kimono,as you step into the Orient Express. Having played host to famous political and royal dignitaries,the quaint restaurant at the Taj Palace Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg,is now celebrating its twenty-fifth year in the Capital. The European fine-dining restaurant kicked off the celebrations with an elaborate four- course French meal,especially prepared by the famous three Michelin star chef Jacques Pourcel and his team of six chefs.

Pourcel,who has sixteen restaurants across the world,and will be opening another one shortly in Cannes,France,prepared a simple,yet refreshing lunch,inspired by the mystique of the train which operated from Paris to Istanbul until 1976. Starting with a creamy chestnut soup with Comte bread chips,the meal included a delicious Chilean sea bass,with oyster ravioli and carrot reduction,and was accompanied by wines from the Languedoc region in south of France. We make food to make you happy. It is the most important thing to me, said chef Pourcel,adding,When the French cook at home,it is not just because we have to. It is also for pleasure,for the love of cooking. In between the meal,he also joked about why he has not yet tried his hand at Indian cuisine. I learnt French cooking from my mother and my grandmother. I will need someone like that to teach me how to cook the best of curries, he grinned.

