Birbhum violence: Mamata hits out at police, orders arrest of TMC’s block president

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday visited the Bogtui village in the state’s Birbhum district, where eight people were killed, and lashed out at the police, stating that the “incident could have been avoided if the police had gone immediately”. “The DIB (District Intelligence Bureau) and IC (inspector in charge) did not fulfil their responsibility. Action must be taken against those who knowingly did not perform their duty,” said Banerjee.

The eight people, including women and children, were killed after at least eight houses in the area were attacked and set on fire following the murder of deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui under Rampurhat on Monday evening.

Follow | Birbhum Violence Case Live Updates

“Bhadu Sheikh’s murder is very unfortunate and what happened since then is highly reprehensible,” added Banerjee as she asked the police to arrest Anarul Shiekh, the Rampurhat 1 block president. Local residents complained against Anarul, accusing him of conspiring the Bogtui firing incident.

“I will ensure that police does an impartial investigation and stringent action is taken,” said Banerjee while expressing grief on the deaths.

Editorial | Rampurhat killings underline need for CM Banerjee to take steps for purging West Bengal of its toxic political culture

As the situation in Bogtui remained tense, Banerjee also spoke to members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the violence, taking details of the investigation carried out so far. Additional director general of police (CID) Gyanwant Singh and DIG-CID (operations) Meeraj Khalid visited the spot. So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case.

The Chief Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the victims and jobs for one family member from the CM quota. The state government will give Rs 2 lakh to rebuild the houses that were gutted in fire, Banerjee said. She also distributed 10 cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to 10 families on the spot and announced Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who have 60 per cent burn injury. Banerjee also met the injured.