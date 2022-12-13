Birbhum violence key accused ‘ends life’ in CBI custody, kin allege murder

A key accused in the case of violence at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, in which 10 persons were killed in March this year, died in CBI custody on Monday evening.

Officials claimed that Lalan Sheikh, who was arrested by the CBI from Jharkhand on December 4, was found hanging in a washroom at the agency’s makeshift camp office in Rampurhat sub-division of the district.

Alleging custodial torture, Lalan’s family claimed that he was murdered, demanding punishment for the officials responsible for his death. Soon after hearing about the death, the deceased’s family and relatives went to the Rampurhat Medical College on Monday evening.

CBI officials said that Lalan died at 4:50pm and the matter was reported to the district police. Videography was also done at the CBI’s makeshift camp, it is learnt.

Lalan’s wife alleged that he was murdered. “He was beaten so mercilessly by the CBI personnel that he could not stand properly. He was not even allowed to drink water. We want punishment for the CBI men behind his murder,” Lalan’s aunt Samsunahar Bibi said while talking to mediaperosns.

Following his arrest, Lalan was produced in a court that had sent him to CBI remand for six days. He was likely to be produced in the court on Tuesday again.

The CBI was yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

The violence at Bogtui had taken place on March 21 after Bhadu Sheikh, deputy chief of the TMC-controlled Barshal gram panchayat, was killed in a bomb attack near the village. According to the CBI’s chargesheet in the case, the killing triggered a retaliatory attack involving setting several houses on fire as planned by local TMC leader Anarul Hossain. Several people were charred to death in their houses.

Lalan was believed to be a close aide of Bhadu Sheikh. After the Calcutta HC asked the CBI to probe both Bhadu Sheikh’s murder and Bogtui violence, the agency had on March 25 registered a case against 22 people.

TMC, BJP trade barbs

Hinting at the BJP’s involvement in Lalan’s death, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “(Leader of Opposition) Suvendhu Adhikari had earlier mentioned December 12. Was this the bomb he was talking about? It is the BJP leaders who predict who will be summoned and when.”

“Though we have full faith in the CBI, questions will be raised since the BJP is using the agency. This incident must be probed thoroughly,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “The incident should be probed to find out whether it is a suicide or a conspiracy. At the end of the day, it is the TMC that will benefit politically from Lalan Sheikh’s death.”

Meanwhile, members of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) will gather outside the CBI office at Nizaam Palace in Kolkata to protest over Lalan’s death.