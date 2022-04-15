Birbhum violence: CBI makes another arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested another person in the violence incident at Birbhum district’s Bogtui village in which eight people, including women and children, were charred to death following the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat representative owing allegiance to the state’s Trinamool Congress.

The arrested suspect, identified as Riton Shiekh, is being questioned by agency officials.

Riton’s named had cropped up in the course of investigation of the case, it is learnt. Sameer Sheikh, another suspect, was arrested recently in the case.

The CBI officials have interrogated Sameer repeatedly at their temporary camp office in Rampurhat and arrested him after finding discrepancies in his statements.

Earlier, four people, including Bappa Sheikh and Sabu Sheikh, associates of the main accused Lalon Sheikh, were arrested from Mumbai.

Bhadu Sheikh’s murder on March 21 evening had led to an attack on at least eight houses that were set on fire. A total of nine people, including one who succumbed to burn injuries in hospital later, were killed in

the attack.

Though the state government had initially set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, the case was evetually transferred to the CBI on the order of the Calcutta High Court. The Opposition, especially the BJP, had also demanded a CBI probe.