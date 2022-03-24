scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Birbhum violence case Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to visit Bugtoi village today

Birbhum violence case Live Updates: Demanding a probe by the NIA or the CBI into the incident, BJP's Adhikari claimed that CM Banerjee will be visiting the scene of the crime to destroy evidence.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
Updated: March 24, 2022 10:23:31 am
Police at Bogtui village in Birbhum district following the violence. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Birbhum violence case Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the violence-hit Bugtoi village in the state’s Birbhum district Thursday. On Wednesday, Banerjee vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the violence, which resulted in the deaths of eight people, including women and children.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Banerjee said, “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.” The Chief Minister added that the officer-in-charge, the SDPO and other senior officers have already been “removed”.

On Wednesday, a Suvendu Adhikari-led delegation of 55 BJP MLAs visited the village and inspected the burnt houses in the area. Demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, Adhikari claimed that CM Banerjee will be visiting the scene of the crime to destroy evidence.

Eight charred bodies were recovered from a cluster of houses in Bugtoi village on Tuesday. The violence was reportedly sparked by the murder of a deputy gram pradhan, Bhadu Sheikh, associated with the TMC. Hours after the murder, a cluster of houses, including those of the accused in Bhadu’s murder, was allegedly attacked and set on fire.

Live Blog

Birbhum violence case: Mamata Banerjee to visit Bugtoi village today; BJP demands central agency probe; Follow latest updates here

10:23 (IST)24 Mar 2022
Opposition leaders make a beeline for violence-hit Birbhum village

A delegation of nearly 55 BJP MLAs visited Bagtui village in Birbhum district where eight people, including women and children, were charred to death after their houses were set on fire a day before.

The legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari inspected the burnt houses in the village. Demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the CBI into the incident, Adhikari claimed that chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the scene of crime to destroy evidence.

The opposition leader said he had written a letter to the Union home secretary on the issue. “It is a very unfortunate incident, a genocide. The SIT is part of the state police. The President’s rule is the only way to save Bengal,” Adhikari said, blaming the CM for the incident. Read more

10:18 (IST)24 Mar 2022
Mamata Banerjee to visit Bugtoi today, hits out at Opposition goverments

"I will go there (Bogtui village) Thursday. I would have gone there today (Wedensday), but a few political parties are on their way to the place. It would get late by the time they return. I don't want to visit the place when they (opposition leaders) are around. I don't want to get into any quarrel," Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. 

"Let them relish ‘lyangcha' and then get on with their journey to Rampurhat," Banerjee quipped.

Referring to past incidents of violence in other states, she said that her party MPs were stopped at the airport in Assam, where they had gone to protest NRC implementation, and entry wasn't allowed in UP's Hathras and Unnao (where gang-rape cases occurred), too, but her government would never do the same.  "This is Bengal, not UP. We allowed everyone to visit Birbhum," she said. 

"Not justifying the Birbhum killings, but such incidents are more frequent in UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan," Banerjee said. (PTI)

Villegers gathering in front of Bhadu Sheikh's house. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The murder of a deputy pradhan in Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday evening sparked off a chain of events that led to at least eight houses in the area being attacked and set on fire, resulting in eight deaths, including that of women and children.

Police said two FIRs have been filed – one over deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh’s killing and the other over the attack on the houses. Eleven people have been arrested in the second case.

While police denied any political angle and said it was a case of rivalry between two groups, the incident found an echo in New Delhi and Kolkata as the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the state government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the chief secretary, and the state government set up a Special Investigation Team. Opposition parties targetted the state government for the “deteriorating law and order”, with the BJP walking out of the state Assembly in protest.

Also Read:

Eight charred bodies found in Bengal’s Birbhum hours after TMC deputy gram pradhan’s death

Submit status report on Birbhum killings in 24 hrs: HC to West Bengal govt

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd