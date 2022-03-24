Birbhum violence case Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to visit Bugtoi village today

Birbhum violence case Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the violence-hit Bugtoi village in the state’s Birbhum district Thursday. On Wednesday, Banerjee vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the violence, which resulted in the deaths of eight people, including women and children.
Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Banerjee said, “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.” The Chief Minister added that the officer-in-charge, the SDPO and other senior officers have already been “removed”.
On Wednesday, a Suvendu Adhikari-led delegation of 55 BJP MLAs visited the village and inspected the burnt houses in the area. Demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, Adhikari claimed that CM Banerjee will be visiting the scene of the crime to destroy evidence.
Eight charred bodies were recovered from a cluster of houses in Bugtoi village on Tuesday. The violence was reportedly sparked by the murder of a deputy gram pradhan, Bhadu Sheikh, associated with the TMC. Hours after the murder, a cluster of houses, including those of the accused in Bhadu’s murder, was allegedly attacked and set on fire.
The opposition leader said he had written a letter to the Union home secretary on the issue. “It is a very unfortunate incident, a genocide. The SIT is part of the state police. The President’s rule is the only way to save Bengal,” Adhikari said, blaming the CM for the incident. Read more
"I will go there (Bogtui village) Thursday. I would have gone there today (Wedensday), but a few political parties are on their way to the place. It would get late by the time they return. I don't want to visit the place when they (opposition leaders) are around. I don't want to get into any quarrel," Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.
"Let them relish ‘lyangcha' and then get on with their journey to Rampurhat," Banerjee quipped.
Referring to past incidents of violence in other states, she said that her party MPs were stopped at the airport in Assam, where they had gone to protest NRC implementation, and entry wasn't allowed in UP's Hathras and Unnao (where gang-rape cases occurred), too, but her government would never do the same. "This is Bengal, not UP. We allowed everyone to visit Birbhum," she said.
"Not justifying the Birbhum killings, but such incidents are more frequent in UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan," Banerjee said. (PTI)