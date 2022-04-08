Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into TMC leader’s murder

The Calcutta High Court Friday handed over the probe into the murder of the TMC deputy gram pradhan Bhadu Sheikh, which allegedly sparked retaliatory violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Court opined that the two incidents — the murder of the TMC leader and the Birbhum violence that led to the deaths of at least eight — are interlinked. It directed the state police to hand over all the records of the investigation and the accused who have been arrested in connection with the murder case to the CBI.

“The CBI is directed to investigate the murder case of Bhadu Sheikh along with the investigation in the case of Bogtui house-burning and murders. The CBI is directed to file a further report of investigation in both the cases on the next date of hearing,” ordered the Court.

On Thursday, the central agency had submitted a progress report on their probe in the March 21 violence case under a sealed cover before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. The High Court, however, had reserved its order on whether the CBI should also probe Sheikh’s murder.