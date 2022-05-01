Birbhum violence: Another victim succumbs to burn injuries, death toll rises to 10

Another victim of the violence at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district succumbed to her injuries Sunday, taking the death toll to 10, according to the police. The woman was admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital with 27 per cent burn injuries and had been fighting for her life for the last 40 days, they added.

According to sources, the deceased—identified as Atahara Bibi—was referred to the critical care unit of the hospital on Friday after her health condition deteriorated. “Another lady with burn injuries admitted to the hospital died today morning,” said a police official.

The murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat representative with allegiance to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress party, in Rampurhat on March 21 had sparked off a chain of violence. At least eight houses were attacked and set on fire after his murder, leading to the death of nine people, including women and children. Out of the nine, seven charred bodies were found in the house of Sona Sheikh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently lambasted the police stating that their “negligence led to incidents of violence and rape in various places” for which the state government has had a loss of face. She told Birbhum superintendent of police Nagendra Tripathi that the Bogtui incident could have been avoided had the then additional SP of the area shown some proactiveness.

“This has happened completely because of your negligence. There can be retaliation for an incident. There are several mistakes,” she told Tripathi during a recent administrative meeting.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into the case from the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) following the Calcutta High Court’s direction on March 25.