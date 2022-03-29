Birbhum toll rises to nine as woman dies of burn injuries

The toll in the Birbhum violence rose to nine after an injured woman, who was under treatment for the last one week, succumbed to her injuries. Najma Bibi, who had sustained more than 65 per cent burn injuries, died on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, eight persons were burnt alive after houses were set on fire in suspected retaliation to the muder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh in Birbhum’s Bogtui village.

On Sunday, a team of CBI officers recorded the statements of three injured persons at the hospital but couldn’t speak to Bibi owing to her critical condition.

According to sources, she had been on ventilator support since Sunday. “Her condition had been deteriorating with every passing day. On Monday, she died after a heart attack,” said a staff at the hospital where she was admitted.

The CBI, meanwhile, summoned the former SDPO of the area on Monday. Sayan Ahmad, who was sent on compulsory waiting by the state government in the wake of the killings, was called to the guest house where the CBI has set up camp. The questioning was still underway till the filing of this report.

Mihilal Sheikh, the grocery shop owner who lost eight family members, including his wife, eight-year-old daughter and mother, to the violence, was also called to the Rampurhat guesthouse for questioning.