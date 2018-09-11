Birbhum: TMC office blown up, no casualty

Birbhum: A Trinamool Congress party office collapses after a high intensity explosion inside it, at a village in Birbhum district on Monday, Sep 10, 2018. (PTI Photo) Birbhum: A Trinamool Congress party office collapses after a high intensity explosion inside it, at a village in Birbhum district on Monday, Sep 10, 2018. (PTI Photo)

A local party office of Trinamool Congress was destroyed in a crude bomb blast on Monday morning, police sources said, adding no casualty was reported.

The incident took place at Khoyrasole under Kankartala police station in Birbhum. According to local TMC leaders, no one was present in the office at the time of the incident.

“It is too early to say how the incident took place and who are behind it. Probe is on,” said a police officer. The TMC held the BJP responsible and said outsiders had entered the area, taking advantage of its proximity to Jharkhand.

“Someone threw a bomb from outside. The place (Khoyrasole) is located very close to Jharkhand. I am sure BJP goons have entered from Jharkhand and hurled bombs to trigger a sense of terror among local people,” said TMC district president Anubrata Mondal.

Local BJP leaders alleged that a large number of crude bombs had been stored inside the office.

“The crude bombs were stored inside the office, which went off accidentally. Now, like always, they are pointing fingers at BJP,” said a BJP leader. The TMC district president denied the allegations, saying, “No bomb was stored inside. It’s them who threw crude bombs at our party office.”

Police sources said a large contingent was deployed and the situation is under control.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App