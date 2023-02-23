scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Birbhum TMC leader Kajal Sheikh claims ‘threat to life’

The differences between Mondal, who is in judicial custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case, and Sheikh, who is considered to belong to an “anti-Mondal camp” within the party circle, have surfaced several times, said party sources.

After Mondal's arrest, Sheikh tried to increase his organisational clout in Birbhum, said party sources.
TMC leader in Birbhum district Kajal Sheikh on Wednesday claimed that there was a threat to his life and that he could be murdered. Sheikh, however, didn’t disclose who was conspiring to kill him.

“My mother is worried when I step out of the house. She fears that her son may not return. I have enemies both inside and outside the party. I know an attack on my life can happen any moment, anywhere, but I am not afraid of this,” said Sheikh at a public meeting in Nanur.

Following this, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who recently visited Birbhum, constituted a core party committee and included Sheikh and TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, also known to be “anti-Mondal”, in it, they said.

