Crackdown against sand mafia: Birbhum Police arrests 32 in two weeks

The enforcement drive reached a flashpoint Thursday following a high-level joint inspection led by Subham Agarwal IAS (ADM LR, Birbhum) and Nilesh Gaikwad IPS (Additional Superintendent of Police, HQ, Birbhum).

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 10:06 PM IST
At the Girajpur sand ghat, a staggering 15.85 lakh cft of illegally stored sand was found, besides another 14.89 lakh cft sand at the Mollaighat sand ghat. (Image generated using AI)At the Girajpur sand ghat, a staggering 15.85 lakh cft of illegally stored sand was found, besides another 14.89 lakh cft sand at the Mollaighat sand ghat. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Birbhum district administration and police have launched a massive crackdown against illegal sand mining and stockpiling, making 32 arrests in a major multi-agency operation within the last two weeks. Besides, the police have registered 52 FIRs, and detected over 30 lakh cubic feet (cft) of illegally stored sand in a span of two weeks.

The enforcement drive reached a flashpoint Thursday following a high-level joint inspection led by Subham Agarwal IAS (ADM LR, Birbhum) and Nilesh Gaikwad IPS (Additional Superintendent of Police, HQ, Birbhum). Acting on intelligence received regarding large-scale illegal stockpiling under the Mohammad Bazar Police Station jurisdiction, a police inquiry supervised by the DSP (D&T) initially confirmed the presence of massive sand mounds at Girajpur and Mollaighat sand ghats.

After the Block Land & Land Reforms Officer (BL&LRO) of Mohammad Bazar confirmed that no official permissions were granted for the repositories, a joint task force of revenue and police officials swooped down on the locations for rigorous laser and physical measurements.

Also Read | Rs 313-cr special package for Bengal’s tea garden workers gets panel nod: CM Suvendu Adhikari

At the Girajpur sand ghat, a staggering 15.85 lakh cft of illegally stored sand was found, besides another 14.89 lakh cft sand at the Mollaighat sand ghat.

“Apart from these massive storage seizures, routine mobile tracking over the last fortnight has led to the confiscation of approximately 23,000 cft of illegal sand in transit and the impounding of 62 vehicles including heavy trucks and tractors actively involved in illegal transportation,” said Birbhum SP, Vidit Raj Bhundesh.

Commenting on the scale of the operation, top district officials stated the joint offensive by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police is designed to completely dismantle the economic network of the sand mafias operating in the region. Strict legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law are being initiated against the violators, and round-the-clock monitoring of the riverbeds has been intensified.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments