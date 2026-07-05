Crackdown against sand mafia: Birbhum Police arrests 32 in two weeks

At the Girajpur sand ghat, a staggering 15.85 lakh cft of illegally stored sand was found, besides another 14.89 lakh cft sand at the Mollaighat sand ghat. (Image generated using AI)

Birbhum district administration and police have launched a massive crackdown against illegal sand mining and stockpiling, making 32 arrests in a major multi-agency operation within the last two weeks. Besides, the police have registered 52 FIRs, and detected over 30 lakh cubic feet (cft) of illegally stored sand in a span of two weeks.

The enforcement drive reached a flashpoint Thursday following a high-level joint inspection led by Subham Agarwal IAS (ADM LR, Birbhum) and Nilesh Gaikwad IPS (Additional Superintendent of Police, HQ, Birbhum). Acting on intelligence received regarding large-scale illegal stockpiling under the Mohammad Bazar Police Station jurisdiction, a police inquiry supervised by the DSP (D&T) initially confirmed the presence of massive sand mounds at Girajpur and Mollaighat sand ghats.