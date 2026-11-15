Rampurhat: Two meat shops on Chhath route ordered shut for 2 days

The Rampurhat Municipality in Birbhum district has directed two meat shops falling on the Chhath Puja procession route to remain closed for two days during the festival, after objections by locals.

According to a notification issued on November 13 by municipal chairman Soumen Bhakat, the shops, lying on the city’s Court Lane, will remain closed on November 15 and 16 until 10 am, after which they can reopen subject to prescribed conditions. The notice also directs meat shops to cover the meat being cut and sold with red or black cloth on other days.

A municipal official said the order was limited to two shops located close to the road on Court Lane, along which the Chhath procession passes.