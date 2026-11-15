Rampurhat: Two meat shops on Chhath route ordered shut for 2 days

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The Rampurhat Municipality in Birbhum district has directed two meat shops falling on the Chhath Puja procession route to remain closed for two days during the festival, after objections by locals.
According to a notification issued on November 13 by municipal chairman Soumen Bhakat, the shops, lying on the city’s Court Lane, will remain closed on November 15 and 16 until 10 am, after which they can reopen subject to prescribed conditions. The notice also directs meat shops to cover the meat being cut and sold with red or black cloth on other days.
A municipal official said the order was limited to two shops located close to the road on Court Lane, along which the Chhath procession passes.
“There are two shops in front of the court where animals are slaughtered and meat is sold openly on the roadside. Earlier, they had been verbally instructed to cover the area with black curtains or red cloth while conducting their business. Schoolchildren also use this road,” Bhakat told reporters.
He said people hailing from Bihar had raised objections at a meeting attended by officials, police and the local MLA. “Chhath Puja is a major festival for people of Bihar. After discussions, it was decided shops would remain closed for Sunday and Monday, until 10 am. After that, they can reopen as usual, provided they follow the prescribed rules,” he said.
A shopkeeper, Noor Ali Sheikh, questioned the lack of prior consultation. “I received a notice asking me to shut my shop for two days. They could have discussed it with us first. Sunday is a busy business day, and our regular customers will not be able to buy mutton. This will affect our business,” he said.
The order has also triggered questions over whether similar restrictions are imposed during other religious festivals.
The decision drew criticism from the CPI(M) and the Congress. Sanjib Mallick of CPI(M) Birbhum district committee alleged that the move was part of an attempt to impose a different cultural identity on Bengal. “A few days ago, someone called Bageshwar Baba came to Bengal and advised people not to eat fish or meat during Durga Puja. This government does not want Bengali culture. It wants to replace Bengali traditions with the culture of the BJP. People of Bengal are organising themselves against this, and they will respond through protests,” he said.
Milton Rashid, a member of the Congress state committee and a former MLA, alleged that the notification had been issued to appease the BJP. “People in rural Bengal eat fish and meat during almost every festival. Imposing such restrictions amounts to insulting Bengal,” he said.
Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said religious observances should not be imposed on others. “Puja is always vegetarian. Those who perform puja do not eat non-vegetarian food. But it should not be enforced on anyone. If someone wants to eat non-vegetarian food, that is their choice. There was no problem before. Were pujas not held earlier?” he said.