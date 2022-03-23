Political leaders make a beeline for Bogtui; Mamata to visit village tomorrow

A day after eight people died in the Bogtui village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, hours after the murder of a deputy gram pradhan associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as several leaders of opposition parties visited the area Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will go there Thursday.

Meanwhile, sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident claimed to have arrested 20 people and slapped charges related to murder, arson and others under provisions of the Explosives Act. “We have arrested 20 persons and detained two. The investigation is on,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

The murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy pradhan, in Rampurhat on Monday evening sparked off a chain of events that led to at least eight houses in the area being attacked and set on fire, leading to the death of eight people, including women and children.

Mamata to visit Bogtui tomorrow

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will visit Bogtui on Thursday. During a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium Banerjee said, “I wanted to visit today but a lot of them have gone to show their face, I will not go till they are there. I heard they stopped at Asansol to eat langcha (a famous sweet) and are going to Rampurhat. I don’t know when will they return. Because I don’t want to fight with them there so I will go tomorrow.”

Calling it a conspiracy to malign the image of West Bengal, Banerjee added, “The state government will never want such bloodshed. Would never want people to die, get killed. The government does not want bombing and clashes. Who does all these? It is done by those who are not in government. No one will be spared. I have at least made 50 calls to Rampurhat ever since I came to know about the incident. An SIT was formed. We closed IC and SDPO of Rampurhat.”

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) state secretary Md Selim was the first to visit the village in the morning and spoke to locals. “While goons set fire and killed innocent men, women and children, police were inactive. Why is the forensic team so late in reaching the spot? It is also suspicious that police buried the bodies last night. The state government and the ruling party needs to be brought to task,” said Selim while speaking to reporters.

Later, former Left Front chairman Biman Bose tried to visit the village but was stopped by the police from entering the area citing inspection by the forensic team. “I am waiting. I have been told that the forensic team is there and I cannot go,” said Bose to media persons.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 55 BJP legislators left Kolkata on a bus to visit Bogtui. However, sources in the state police said such a large number of people will not be allowed to visit.

‘Unfortunate and sad incident’

Firhad Hakim, a TMC leader, lashed out at the opposition and even Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “It is an unfortunate and sad incident. But action is being taken by the police. Why were BJP and Governor silent when a minister’s son mauled down farmers in Uttar Pradesh? The CPM is nowhere but now desperately trying to gain some limelight through all this,” said Hakim while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

The police said two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed—one over the deputy pradhan’s killing and the other over the attack on the houses.

Sources said sections 302 and 120B (murder and criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among others have been slapped against those arrested. In the case related to the recovery of the eight charred bodies, sections related to murder and arson has been filed. The case has also been filed under sections 325 and 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt with weapons), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

Police buried the eight charred bodies, including that of a woman identified as Meena Bibi who succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, in Bogtui village late on Tuesday. Villagers and political leaders have questioned the move.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from district police superintendent Nagendra Tripathi on the incident within three days.