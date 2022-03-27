Birbhum Killings: TMC dist chief and MLA were masterminds, claims Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Mamata Banerjee government over the Birbhum killings, alleging that TMC district president Anubrata Mondal and the party’s Labhpur MLA Rana Singh were the masterminds of the incident.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Rampurhat town in Birbhum, the Tamluk MLA claimed that a scrutiny of the call record details of these two leaders would help ascertain their involvement in the incident.

Claiming that he had full confidence in the judiciary to deliver justice to the kin of the Birbhum killings, Adhikari said, “(TMC) Labhpur MLA Rana Singh and Birbhum Trinamool district president Anubrata Mandal were the masterminds of the incident. I have confidence in the judiciary and will urge everyone to have faith in it.”

“Anubrata has already been summoned (by the CBI) in the post-poll violence and cattle smuggling cases. He fell ill every time he was called,” Adhikari said.

Leading a BJP protest in front of the Rampurhat SDPO office, Adhikari came down heavily on the government, saying, “The incident that took place on March 21 has become the talking point not just in Bengal but all over the world. The manner in which women and children were burnt to death is extremely shameful. Lots of bombs, gunpowder and guns have been stockpiled all over West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee and her party have turned the state into a hotbed of terror. The law-and-order situation has deteriorated.”

“Mamata Banerjee has been the police minister since the Trinamool came to power in 2011 but did not reply to queries of legislators (in the Assembly) about the home department. She, instead, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.”

During her visit to Birbhum’s Bogtui village, where eight people were burnt alive in suspected retaliation to the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh, the chief minister handed compensation cheques to the victims’ kin while promising them jobs.

Scoffing at her visit, Adhikari said, “The chief minister should be ashamed. She came here by helicopter. She is ‘Akash Nari’ as she can no longer travel without a plane or a helicopter. ‘Akash Nari’ came here and distributed some cheques.”

The Caclutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Birbhum violence case from the SIT formed by the chief minister to the CBI.

The BJP had raised the demand for a CBI probe in the wake of the incident.