Birbhum killings: TMC MPs meet Home Minister Amit Shah, demands removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and demanded the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, describing him as a “threat to parliamentary democratic system” even as political heat over the Birbhum killings continued to rise.

In a letter to Shah, signed by the TMC’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien respectively, the party claimed the “dangerous, inhuman and brutal” killings of eight people in the incident was not an outcome of any political confrontation.

After meeting Shah, Bandyopadhyay, who led the TMC delegation, told reporters that they have demanded that Dhankhar be removed, a point they also made in the letter to the home minister. “Dhankhar has become a threat to the parliamentary democratic system of the country. He is appearing in a manner that is totally hampering the federal structure of running the government and Constitution of the country,” stated the letter.

The TMC added that Governor Dhankhar was behaving like a “leader of the Opposition” in Bengal. The TMC MPs also handed over to Shah a copy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Dhankhar on the issue, while asserting that the Bengal Police will not spare any guilty individual and make arrests at the quickest possible time.

“State BJP party and legislature party (should) be asked not to score any political gain from this dangerous, inhuman and brutal killings,” the TMC added in its letter to Shah.