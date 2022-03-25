scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Birbhum killings: Opposition leaders visit Bogtui, accuse Bengal govt of ‘cover-up’

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, whose car was alleegdly stopped more than once before reaching Bogtui, alleged that several bodies had disappeared from the site of violence. He sat on a dharna on Sriniketan Road in protest against the police action.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 25, 2022 4:48:47 am
Adhir Chowdhury at Bogtui village on Thursday.

Leaders of opposition parties in West Bengal on Thursday visited Bogtui in Birbhum district where eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in retaliation to the murder of a deputy panchayat pradhan after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left the village.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, whose car was alleegdly stopped more than once before reaching Bogtui, alleged that several bodies had disappeared from the site of violence. He sat on a dharna on Sriniketan Road in protest against the police action. He said, “She (CM)  alleged a big conspiracy behind this incident and that is why she has instructed the police to take strict action. The bodies of two children have gone missing. The CM is trying to suppress the facts.”

A BJP delegation headed by party state president Sukanta Majumder was also stopped before reaching Bogtui.

The five-member team, including Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumder, Bharati Ghosh, Satyapal Singh, KC Rammurthy and Brijla, also staged a sit-in at Sainthia.

