Birbhum Killings: Mamata pulls up police,‘will ensure probe, action’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Birbhum district’s Bogtui village, where eight persons were charred to death after their houses were set on fire following the murder of a deputy village pradhan, and met with the victims’ families.

The CM asked Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya to start raids all over the state to recover illegal arms and ammunition.

After local residents complained to CM that local Trinamool Congress block president Anarul Hussain had hatched the conspiracy to set the houses ablaze, she ordered the DGP to arrest him.

Anarul was arrested from Tarapith of the district later in the evening.

So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case.

“I will ensure that the police carry out an impartial investigation and stringent action is taken against the culprits,” said Banerjee, while expressing grief at the incident.

She also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims and job for a member from the CM’s quota. “Those who get government jobs will have to work on a temporary basis for a year. They will be absorbed as permanent staff thereafter. Also, they will not be posted in a far-off place,” the CM said.

The state government, she announced, will give Rs 2 lakh each to the families to rebuild the houses that were gutted in fire.

She distributed 10 cheques of Rs 1 lakh each. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who have more than 60 percent burn injuries, she added.

After meeting the victims’ families, Mamata slammed the police for “not doing their job properly”, saying the “killings could have been prevented had the cops reached the spot immediately”. “The district intelligence bureau and the circle inspector did not do their job. Action must be taken against those who deliberately did not perform their duty,” she said.

During her visit, the CM did not meet the family of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy pradhan whose death triggered the violent attacks on houses. Bhadu’s wife Tabela Bibi waited for Banerjee in her house for more than an hour. Thereafter, Tabela went back to her parental house, saying, “Didi (CM) took my responsibility.”

“The murder of Bhadu Sheikh (the deputy pradhan) is unfortunate and what happened thereafter is highly reprehensible,” added Banerjee. She directed the police to set up a permanent picket in the area and ensure security for the victims’ families besides arranging for their return to the village.

The CM also spoke to the SIT members who also visited the scene of crime on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (CID) Gyanwant Singh and DIG (CID operations) Meeraj Khalid were present.

On the CM’s visit, large welcome gates were installed by the TMC’s district unit from the helipad to Bogtui.

The situation in Bogtui, however, remained tense on Thursday.