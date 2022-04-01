Birbhum Killings Local TMC MLA backed key accused, says Anubrata

A day after the BJP’s “fact-finding” committee alleged that ruling Anubrata Mondal played a role in the Bogtui killings, the TMC’s Birbhum unit president on Thursday claimed that his party colleague and Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee backed Anarul Hossain, arrested for the killing of nine people. Mondal said that while he was “ready to remove” Hussain as TMC’s Rampurhat block president, local MLA and Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee requested him “not to remove Hussain”.

“After receiving several complaints against Hussain, I wanted to remove him from the post. I had to retain him at the request of Ashish Banerjee, who wanted Hussain to be there till the panchayat elections as the party did not perform well in Rampurhat in the Assembly elections,” claimed Mondal.

The murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy pradhan of Barshol Gram Panchayat under Rampurhat block of Birbhum district, on the evening of March 21 sparked off a chain of events. At least eight houses were set on fire at Bogtui village leading to the death of nine people, including women and children.

Banerjee, however, said, “The letter (referred by Mondal) is dated 10.06.2021, while the Assembly election results were announced in May. Hussain was the block president at that time. It (his role) was discussed in a meeting, and everyone agreed. Nothing was said separately. It (asking Hossain to stay) was a collective organisational decision.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, declined to comment on the issue, saying, “It is a district organisational matter, so I should not comment on this.”

Reacting to Mondol’s statement, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The Chief Minister is saying that CBI will arrest Mondol. But Mondol is trying to pass the buck to Banerjee and Hussain. Everything is clear, why they are doing these things?”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had visited Bogtui to meet the families of the victims, had directed Director General of Police Monoj Malabya to arrest Hussain and he was arrested within 24 hours.

Criticising the BJP’s fact-finding committee’s report on Wednesday, Mamata alleged that the saffron party was trying to influence the ongoing CBI probe.

“The state government is helping the CBI in the Bogtui investigation. Even the man who was arrested yesterday was arrested by the state police. So, we are fully cooperating, but the BJP is trying to influence the CBI investigation with its report. The report is vindictive and will further weaken the CBI investigation. The behaviour of the BJP is highly reprehensible. I have seen their report. How can they name Mondal without any investigation? They want him to be arrested.”