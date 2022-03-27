‘Conspiracy’ behind Birbhum killings, will protest if CBI follows BJP’s diktats: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that there was a “conspiracy” behind the killing of eight people, including women and children, following a local TMC leader’s murder in Birbhum. She also said that the Trinamool Congress will protest if the CBI “follows the diktats of the BJP” while conducting the probe.

Addressing an event at Bagdogra in north Bengal, Banerjee said, “I still think there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident. It was a good decision to hand over the probe to the CBI. But if they only follow BJP’s diktats, we will be ready to protest.”

She added, “We have seen in past instances, including the probe into the theft of Tagore’s Nobel Prize, the Netai incident and the Tapasi Malik case, that the CBI failed to provide justice. Rather it was the Special Investigation Team that conducted a better investigation.”

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday asked CBI to probe the killings in Birbhum’s Bogtui village, where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week, and submit its preliminary report on April 7 when the matter will be heard again. The court directed the state government “to extend full cooperation to CBI in carrying out the further investigation”.

Talking about the incident, Banerjee, who is on a six-day tour of north Bengal, said, “A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker. But only TMC is being criticised everywhere. We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and to know the original cause of the incident. Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the site of the incident in many cases. But in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party from visiting the place.”