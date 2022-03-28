Birbhum killings: Congress seeks imposition of Art 355, says law & order has collapsed

Claiming that the law and order has collapsed in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Sunday demanded the imposition of Article 355 in the state.

The Congress MP was leading a ‘padayatra’ from Kadamtala in Howrah to Esplanade in Kolkata, demanding an impartial investigation into the death of student leader Anis Khan in February. The three-day ‘padyatra’ in protest against “the deteriorating law-and-order situation” concluded on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters, Chowdhury said, “Every day, one after another incident of violence is taking place in the state… All these incidents reflect the virtual collapse of law and order in the state under the TMC rule.”

“Under these circumstances, our party is in favour of promulgation of Article 355 in West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party have failed to control the situation,” he said.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.