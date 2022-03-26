Birbhum killings: CBI team leaves for Bogtui village, files FIR; forensic experts reach crime spot

On the Calcutta High Court direction, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday dispatched a team to Bogtui village in Birbhum’s Rampurhat town where eight people, including women and children, were burnt to death earlier this week.

According to CBI source, the central agency has filed an FIR case based on the police complaint. Another CBI team of Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) experts had already reached the crime spot for examination. The eight forensic experts visited the burnt house of Sona Sheikh, one of the victims. Villagers alleged that some of the victims were first killed or brutally injured before being thrown into the fire while others shut themselves in houses, which were set afire.

State forensic experts said once the level of carbon in victims’ lungs is ascertained, it will become clear if they were burnt alive. A preliminary report of state forensic experts had mentioned several injury marks on bodies.

Earlier in the day, the HC directed the CBI to take over the case from the special investigation team (SIT), formed by the West Bengal government after the killings, and submit a preliminary report to it by April 7.

Explained | How the CBI investigates

On Monday night, eight people, including two children, were charred to death and nearly a dozen houses set ablaze at Bogtui, allegedly in retaliation for the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The state’s principal opposition party, the BJP, had raised the demand for a central probe into the killings. The SIT has so far arrested 23 people, including the TMC’s Rampurhat I block president Anarul Sheikh, in the case. It will hand over the custody of the accused to the CBI. Sheikh, however, told the media that he had surrendered after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the SIT to arrest him. Sources said police on Friday detained Rajesh Sheikh, brother-in-law of Bhadu Sheikh, and another person.

The SIT comprises Gyanwant Singh, Additional Director General of the Crime Investigation Department (ADG-CID); BL Meena, Inspector General (IG) of the Burdwan Zone; and Meeraj Khalid, Deputy Inspector General (DIG CID (Ops)) to probe the case.

A retired IPS officer said, “No tangible development was seen on the SIT part except a few arrests. Initially, the case was handled unprofessionally just like Anis Khan one. Whoever was there at the place of occurrence could have been interrogated.”

Meanwhile, Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddiqui visited the Bogtui village on Friday, “After the CM’s statement yesterday, it is clear that TMC leaders and activists are involved in the whole incident.”