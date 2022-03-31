Birbhum killings: BJP report vindictive, they want Anubrata arrested, says CM Mamata Banerjee

After a fact-finding team of the BJP on Wednesday submitted a report on the Birbhum violence in which nine persons were killed after the murder of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on March 22, demanding the Centre’s intervention to restore law and order in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP inquiry will have an adverse impact on the CBI investigation in the case.

Sources said the report mentions the name of Trinamool’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Addressing a press conference in Darjeeling, the CM alleged, “The state government is helping the CBI in its probe. Their report is vindictive and will further weaken the agency’s case. The BJP’s behaviour is highly reprehensible. I have seen their report. How did they mention Trinamool district president Anubrata Mondal’s name without any investigation? It’s because they want Anubrata to be arrested.”

“When an investigation is on there should not be any interference from any (political) party or any side. Investigation must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power which may distort the probe and people will lose their confidence in the investigation,” the chief minister added.

The team comprising BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP Satyapal Singh, Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy and the party’s national spokesperson Bharati Ghosh met national president JP Nadda.

The panel members, all barring Majumder are former IPS officers, were asked to visit the affected areas, collect evidence and then submit a report.

It also questions the role of police personnel on the day of the incident.

The panel said a mafia was operating in the state in collusion with police and the political leadership. Claiming that “state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money and tolabazi” were the main reasons behind the violence, the report said the Centre should intervene in the matter.

Responding to the CM’s statement, the BJP state president said, “She has been talking incoherently for some time. At times, she speaks unrealistically. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi waged the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the victims’ families, money was distributed to Anubrata Mondal. We have not made any recommendation for his arrest. The CM says many things without knowing her facts.”

The CBI took over the case from the SIT, which was formed by the CM in the wake of the incident, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

With PTI inputs