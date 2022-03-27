Birbhum killings a plot to stall coal block project in district: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the killings in Birbhum’s Bogtui village following a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s murder were a conspiracy to stall the Deucha Pachami coal block project in the district.

Addressing a public event in Darjeeling district’s Bagdogra on the first day of her six-day tour of north Bengal, the CM said, “The coal block project will generate 1 lakh jobs in Birbhum alone. These killings were executed to prevent us from taking forward the project. The Opposition does not want development or employment generation for the youth in Bengal.”

It was a good decision to hand over the probe to the CBI but if the agency only follows the BJP’s diktats they will be ready to protest, she said. In the past instances such as the probe into the theft of Tagore’s Nobel Prize, the Netai incident and the Tapasi Malik case, the central agency failed to provide justice, she alleged.

The government, she said, has taken steps to investigate the matter and to know the actual cause of the incident. “Many such incidents have taken place in UP, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident sites in many cases. But in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party from visiting the spot.”

A girl was burnt alive in UP’s Unnao after she gave her testimony, she said.

“A CBI probe was ordered but was justice given? Was justice given in the Hathras case? A minister’s son mowed down villagers in Lakhimpur Kheri but there is bo justice. In Assam, people were killed for NRC and NPR, did one get justice? Bodies remained untraced in Delhi, was justice given.”

‘Platform for airing grievances soon’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the government will soon launch a new initiative on the lines of ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ programme to provide people a platform to express and register their grievances against public servants or representatives.

She said, “I will wait for two months. I am not announcing the name of the initiative now. All you have to do is give a missed call. Then we will get back to you. You have to tell your name and what complaints you have. I will take action immediately. Be it political leaders, government officers, journalists or anyone, action will be taken against them if allegations are found to be true. If you see any irregularities, then inform the police. If the police do not take any action then get in touch with me. If needed, take pictures on your phone and send them to me.”