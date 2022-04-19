Birbhum ‘gangrape’: 2 minors among 4 held

Four persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor tribal girl in Birbhum district on April 14 when she was returning from a local fair, police said on Monday.

While two of the accused — Sunil Soren and Lakkhiram Soren — were arrested from Panrui in the district late unday, the two minors were taken into custody on Monday, said the police.

“The suspects’ sketches were drawn on the description provided by the victim. After identifying them, we tracked their mobile phone locations,” said a senior police official.

On April 14 evening, the girl was allegedly dragged to a secluded place by a group before being raped when she was returning home along with a male friend who too was assaulted.

She was admitted to a hospital after the incident.

While the two arrested adults were produced in a court that remanded them to 10-day police custody, the two minor accused were presented in a juvenile court that sent them to a juvenile home.

Soon after the incident, the BJP and the Left had organised protest rallies in Birbhum, alleging deteriorating law and order, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.