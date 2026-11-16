‘He shot at us more than once’: Bengal Police recount Birbhum encounter

Two days after walking out of jail and celebrating his release with accomplices, Ratan Sheikh was shot dead in an encounter in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Sunday, after opening fire on a police team taking him to recover a hidden firearm, the police said on Monday.

Sheikh, 31, who had at least 36 criminal cases against him, allegedly fired at the police team more than once, including during the weapon recovery operation, forcing officers to retaliate, Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, said.

“On November 13, when Ratan Sheikh was released from jail, his accomplices were there to receive him. They then went somewhere and had a party. Sheikh and one Ramesh Lohar then went to the Layekbazar area under the Shantiniketan Police Station,” Bhundesh told reporters in Bolpur.

‘Police acted in self-defence’

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The officer said the police were to arrest Sheikh, who had been booked under the Arms Act and for dacoity and theft, among other charges, and Lohar, who had been charged in 17 or 18 cases, in connection with other cases.

The police also said they were planning to carry out another crime.

“On receiving information from a source that they are in Layek Bazar, a police team from Shantiniketan Police Station went there to apprehend them. While the police team tried to arrest him, Sheikh took out a firearm and shot at Constable Biswajit Das. Das was injured and was later admitted to hospital,” said Bhundesh.

“After this incident, several teams were prepared, and we activated our sources to locate and arrest them. We arrested Sheikh from Bardhaman (Purba Bardhaman district) based on source information. During interrogation, he gave incriminating and actionable information. He said he would take the police to the place where he had hidden the firearm and help recover it,” added Bhundesh.

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The Birbhum SP said Sheikh was taken to a brick kiln in Nanur for the recovery of the weapon.

“He suddenly sat on the ground and took out the firearm from a bush and shot at the police team. The bullet hit the police car, which was parked nearby. In self-defence and to apprehend the accused, the police had to fire. Sheikh once again shot at the police,” he said.

Sheikh was injured in the firing and was rushed to Nanur Block Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

‘Police acted as per law’

Bhundesh said the police have lodged two cases: one at Shantiniketan Police Station and another at Nanur Police Station.

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“Ballistics and forensics will work on the case. But preliminary information is that the accused shot at the police more than once,” added Bhundesh.

“An independent probe is underway in accordance with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission and the court. A magisterial inquest and magisterial inquiry are being conducted. Forensics will visit the spot in Nanur to help in the investigation. The police acted as per the provisions of law,” he added.

He said police arrested Sheikh’s accomplices, Ramesh Lohar and Noor Hussain Sheikh, in Bolpur and Labhpur in Birbhum, respectively.

“I cannot comment on police action. The police did what they did on the spot. But those who are goondas and rapists should leave Bengal,” Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Sunday.

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This is the fifth police encounter in five months since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government came to power.