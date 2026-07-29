15 kg gold, Rs 20 crore in 35 sacks: Bengal police raid former bus driver

It took five cash-counting machines, five heavy tin trunks, and hours for the police to process what they found inside a modest house in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.
Police sources said they have so far recovered around 15 kg of gold biscuits and nearly Rs 20 crore in cash, packed in about 35 sacks, from the house of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver and brother-in-law of influential stone trader Tulu Mondal.
Acting on a secret tip-off, the police raided Minar’s house in the Deucha area late Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade.
Commendable job by our Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia.
Following a precise operation based on source based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd… pic.twitter.com/Ln4XJCWKKY
“Five cash-counting machines were brought to the scene to count the huge amount of money. Additionally, five large tin trunks have been brought in to store the recovered cash. The counting process is currently underway,” a police officer said.
‘Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue’
The raid comes months after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned of action against Tulu Mondal ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.
Earlier Wednesday, Adhikari said in a post on X that the operation had uncovered “staggering amounts of illegally amassed wealth”.
“West Bengal Govt’s ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with ‘Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption’ as our guiding principle. Let it be unequivocally clear: no person with a chequered past who has amassed wealth through the exploitation of public resources and hobnobbing with the then ruling political party will be spared. Public wealth belongs to the people, and those who loot it will face the full might of the law. Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue. Crackdown on mafia syndicates will go on,” he wrote in the post.
According to the police, Tulu Mondal’s agency was responsible for collecting revenue at entry gates to six stone industrial clusters across three districts in the state. Officials alleged that while around Rs 83 crore was expected to be collected every month, only Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore was deposited in the government treasury, with the remaining amount allegedly siphoned off.
However, these allegations are still under investigation.
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The police said they are now probing the matter and examining the source of the cash and gold recovered during the raid, as well as possible financial irregularities.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More