15 kg gold, Rs 20 crore in 35 sacks: Bengal police raid former bus driver

The Bengal police raided the house as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade. (Express Photo/X/Suvendu Adhikari)

It took five cash-counting machines, five heavy tin trunks, and hours for the police to process what they found inside a modest house in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Police sources said they have so far recovered around 15 kg of gold biscuits and nearly Rs 20 crore in cash, packed in about 35 sacks, from the house of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver and brother-in-law of influential stone trader Tulu Mondal.

Acting on a secret tip-off, the police raided Minar’s house in the Deucha area late Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade.