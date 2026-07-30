48-hour search ends with Rs 28.5 crore cash, gold recovery and arrest in Bengal

Police sources said during preliminary questioning, the arrested man confessed that the money and gold belonged to an illegal organised syndicate. (Representative Image)

At daybreak Thursday, the West Bengal Police loaded six trunks with cash worth crores of rupees and gold into a van and two confiscated cupboards in a utility transport vehicle after an intensive, 48-hour raid at a house in Birbhum district.

In one of the largest recent financial recoveries, the Birbhum police seized approximately Rs. 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars, concealed inside heavy trunks and cupboards.

After seizing the money and the gold, the Birbhum police arrested Muhammad Minar Mandal, a former government bus driver and a relative of Muhammad Najibuddin alias Tulu Mandal, a prominent local businessman who is said to be closely associated with senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal.