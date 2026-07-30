At daybreak Thursday, the West Bengal Police loaded six trunks with cash worth crores of rupees and gold into a van and two confiscated cupboards in a utility transport vehicle after an intensive, 48-hour raid at a house in Birbhum district.
After seizing the money and the gold, the Birbhum police arrested Muhammad Minar Mandal, a former government bus driver and a relative of Muhammad Najibuddin alias Tulu Mandal, a prominent local businessman who is said to be closely associated with senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal.
48-hour search ends with Rs 28.5 crore cash, gold recovery and arrest in Bengal
“The Birbhum police received information about a huge amount of illegally amassed cash and gold belonging to an organised syndicate led by Muhammad Najibuddin,” Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Superintendent of Police, said.
“During the search at the house of Muhammad Minar Mandal, the police recovered approximately Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars of various denominations. Necessary legal formalities are underway along with the registration of an FIR,” Bhundesh added.
According to police sources, Bhundesh said that during preliminary questioning, Minar Mandal confessed that the money and gold belonged to Tulu Mandal’s illegal organised syndicate.
How a robbery probe led to recovery
The operation stemmed from a breakthrough in a robbery investigation. On Tuesday, Mohammad Bazar police arrested seven suspects: Arjun Lohar, Sheikh Giyasuddin, Sheikh Farjuddin, Pulok Saha, Sheikh Firoz Ahmed, Abhinav Bhatsa, and Rabi Kumar Gupta.
After a court remanded them to two days of police custody Wednesday, investigators questioned the accused, whose disclosures led police to Minar Mandal’s residence in Deucha late Tuesday.
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Minar Mandal was formally taken into custody from his house Thursday morning and will be produced before a court later in the day.
When reporters questioned Minar as he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he declined to comment. His son, meanwhile, claimed he was unaware of the cash allegedly hidden inside their family home.
Addressing the media Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning against systemic corruption and targeted the previous administration.
“Our government will maintain a zero-tolerance policy against corrupt individuals. No one involved in corruption will be spared. Anyone who has amassed wealth through wrongdoing, looting public assets, or colluding with the then-ruling political party will face the full weight of the law,” Adhikari said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More