scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Birbhum boy’s death: Child panel seeks strict punishment for accused

“I don't have words to condemn the ghastly act. I understand the state of mind of his (boy's) parents. The Commission wants strict punishment for the accused persons,” said Roy after meeting the parents of the deceased boy.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sudeshna Roy, Moldanga in Birbhum, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsWhen they tried to enter the village on Thursday afternoon, a group of people allegedly stopped them but, later, a few locals escorted five of the delegation members to the boy's house to meet his family, said sources.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Sudeshna Roy on Thursday visited Moldanga in Birbhum to meet family members of the five-year-old boy whose body was found on the roof of their neighbour’s house on Tuesday and demanded strict punishment against the accused persons.

“I don’t have words to condemn the ghastly act. I understand the state of mind of his (boy’s) parents. The Commission wants strict punishment for the accused persons,” said Roy after meeting the parents of the deceased boy.

The boy had gone missing on Sunday from Moldanga village under Santiniketan police station and his body was recovered on Tuesday.  Police claimed to have arrested two accused in this connection. The child’s parents have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

More from Kolkata

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by state president Sukanta Majumdar was reportedly prevented from entering Moldanga village, said sources. When they tried to enter the village on Thursday afternoon, a group of people allegedly stopped them but, later, a few locals escorted five of the delegation members to the boy’s house to meet his family, said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:38:05 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: Ex-WBSSC chairman’s judicial custody extended

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement