Birbhum boy’s death: Child panel seeks strict punishment for accused

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Sudeshna Roy on Thursday visited Moldanga in Birbhum to meet family members of the five-year-old boy whose body was found on the roof of their neighbour’s house on Tuesday and demanded strict punishment against the accused persons.

“I don’t have words to condemn the ghastly act. I understand the state of mind of his (boy’s) parents. The Commission wants strict punishment for the accused persons,” said Roy after meeting the parents of the deceased boy.

The boy had gone missing on Sunday from Moldanga village under Santiniketan police station and his body was recovered on Tuesday. Police claimed to have arrested two accused in this connection. The child’s parents have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by state president Sukanta Majumdar was reportedly prevented from entering Moldanga village, said sources. When they tried to enter the village on Thursday afternoon, a group of people allegedly stopped them but, later, a few locals escorted five of the delegation members to the boy’s house to meet his family, said sources.