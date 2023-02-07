scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Birbhum bomb attack: Four sent to 8-day police remand, two to judicial custody

Those sent to police remand are Sajauddin Sheikh, alias Ahmed, the main accused, Bapi Sheikh, Lucky Sheikh and Gabbar Sheikh while the ones to get judicial custody are Akhbar Sheikh and Chhotu Mal.

Seeking to distance itself from the main accused, the TMC claimed Sujauddin had joined the BJP during the last assembly elections.

A court on Monday sent four of the arrested accused to eight-day police custody and two to judicial custody of 14 days in connection with the death of two Trinamool Congress workers in an alleged bomb attack in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat subdivision.

The bomb attack was a fallout of a rivalry between Margram-1 panchayat head Bhuttu Sheikh and Sujauddin Sheikh, some local residents have said.

Bhuttu Sheikh’s brother Laltu Sheikh and one Newton Sheikh were killed after a bomb was hurled at him by unidentified people when they were returning home on a motorbike at Margram on Saturday.

A local resident said, “There has been a dispute between the two for a long time. Sujauddin was the panchayat head of Margram from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, he was elected a panchayat member on Trinamool ticket but Bhuttu was made the panchayat head instead. There has been a bad blood between the two since.”

TMC distances itself from main accused

Seeking to distance itself from the main accused, the TMC claimed Sujauddin had joined the BJP during the last assembly elections. Birbhum BJP district president Dhruv Saha said, “Sujauddin Sheikh joined the BJP before the assembly elections. We have nothing to do with him. I condemn what happened. We want the culprits to be punished.”

Sujauddin’s wife Sonali Begum claimed, “My husband works for the Trinamool. He is still a panchayat member and used to go to all the meetings and rallies of the party.”

Laltu Sheikh’s body reached his village from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata amid tension in the area on Monday. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi has been transferred and posted in the state police directorate. He was replaced by SP (Sundarbans) Bhaskar Mukherjee. Claiming it to be a “routine transfer”, the government said the transfer order was issued on Saturday itself.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 05:35 IST
