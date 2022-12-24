scorecardresearch
Birbhum blast: 2 minors injured, grandfather held

The teenagers had come to their maternal grandfather's house for a few days, it is learnt.

Birbhum blast, Rampurhat blast, Bengal crime news, Birbhum, Bengal blast, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairs"A case has been lodged and the house owner has been arrested. We have started an investigation as to what exactly happened and what kind of explosives were involved in the blast,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

Two minor brothers were injured critically when they were playing in an abandoned house belonging to their maternal grandfather at Ekdala village of Birbhum district’s Rampurhat sub-division on Friday morning.

The victims’ grandfather, identified as Jamirul Islam, was arrested for allegedly keeping explosives in the house, police said.

A case was registered against Jamirul Islam under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the IPC.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident. Police personnel cordoned off Jamirul’s house after the explosion.

