Birbhum: Bangladeshi ‘supari killers’ held over plot to kill TMC leader, say cops

Six people were arrested in Birbhum district on Sunday night for allegedly plotting the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader, sources in the police said on Monday.

Four of the accused are Bangladeshis, the police said, describing them as “supari killers [contract killers]”. Following a tip-off, they were arrested from a house in Taltore village in the interior part of Santiniketan. The other two are local people who allegedly aided and abetted them.

The accused were produced in a local court on Monday, and remanded to police custody for 14 days.

“Six have been arrested, four of them are Bangladeshis and two are locals. We have recovered firearms from their possession,” Birbhum SP Shyam Singh told The Indian Express.

A local police official said, “Prima facie, they are ‘supari killers’ and were given a contract to kill a political leader.”

The police did not reveal either the names of the accused or their target, and said they were interrogating the accused to find out more details. Sources said the Bangladeshis did not have proper documents to validate their presence in India. Apart from firearms, large quantities of explosives were also recovered.

The police have launched a search for a few more people in the areas of Nanoor and Labhpur in the district. According to sources, the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) may take over the investigation.

Following the arrest of a suspected al-Qaeda module in Murshidabad district on September 19, policemen across the state have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious movements.

