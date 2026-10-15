Billboard case: Abhishek Banerjee questioned for over six hours; MP says ‘BJP vindictive, afraid of TMC’

Kolkata Police on Wednesday questioned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for close to six hours in connection with the Camac Street party office billboard case.

This is the second time the Mamata–led TMC faction leader appeared before the police in connection with the alleged violence outside his office on Camac Street in central Kolkata in August.

Banerjee reached the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 11.30 am on Wednesday, and was questioned by the Kolkata Police for close to six hours, as per police sources.

While leaving the station, he alleged that the state police, acting on instructions of the ruling BJP, have been harassing political opponents.

Speaking to media persons, Banerjee said, “I have appeared whenever I have been called… I want the truth to come to light… There is no point in trying to intimidate us through political threats or targeting Bengal and its people. We are prepared to fight this battle differently, politically, democratically and legally. The people of Bengal are watching, and I believe they will eventually show this government the door. Those who are currently in power should prepare themselves for the day when the people hold them accountable.”

On Sunday, the Kolkata Police had served a notice at the MP’s Kalighat residence, asking him to appear on Monday. Banerjee had sought 48 hours from the police, after which the police served another notice asking him to appear at 10am on Wednesday.

Banerjee asks why only TMC board removed

Talking about the billboard controversy, Banerjee reiterated that he was not served any notice by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

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He said, “My question is simple: if the KMC wanted to remove the billboard, why was I not served a proper notice? Under the provisions of the KMC’s own law, I maintain that demolition or removal cannot take place without following the prescribed procedure. No such notice was served on me before the authorities arrived to remove the billboard from my party office.”

He said the entire altercation at the Camac Street office on August 27 was recorded and streamed live.

Banerjee added, “Allegations have been made that police personnel and KMC officials were obstructed, harassed and even physically assaulted while performing their duties. These are serious allegations, and they must be established through evidence and a proper investigation rather than political accusations. I will continue the legal battle in the High Court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court.”

He asked, “I also want to ask why only Trinamool Congress billboards are being removed, and whether the same rules are being applied equally to every political party.”

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Questioning why the BJP government is “afraid” of TMC, Banerjee said , “If the Trinamool Congress has no political strength, why are Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders so afraid of us? Why are there attempts to freeze the Trinamool Congress’ bank accounts, freeze its election symbol, restrict its name, target its party offices and remove its billboards? Why are our leaders and workers allegedly being intimidated, forcibly targeted and prevented from carrying out political activities? We have also raised allegations of attacks on party workers, damage to property and shops being set on fire. Why should people be threatened on the streets for supporting a political party? I believe the reason behind this fear is that those in power know how they came to office. A government genuinely elected through the people’s mandate should not be so frightened of its political opposition.”

‘Illegitimate govt’

Claiming that the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in the state was “illegitimate”, the TMC leader alleged, “This government came to power through electoral manipulation, and the information emerging through investigations is raising even more serious questions about its legitimacy.”

Slamming Adhikari, he said, “The Chief Minister, whom I consider to be heading an illegitimate government, has publicly stated that former CM Mamata Banerjee would not be allowed to leave her residence or move freely on the streets. What kind of democratic principle allows a CM to threaten the movement of a former CM?”

Banerjee also questioned the arrest of two CJP leaders in connection with the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “If holding the national flag on a public road becomes grounds for arrest, what kind of freedom do we have? Is this the India for which people fought against British rule?”

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Accusing the BJP of trying to protect the CEC, he said, “Their only objective is to protect Gyanesh Kumar, because if he goes down, everyone associated with him will go down as well. Powerful individuals occupying influential positions will face scrutiny.”