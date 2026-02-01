‘Bikoshito Bangla’ push: 3 new rail lines to transform connectivity near Bangladesh border

The Railways said the new initiative will improve connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region. (File Photo).

The Ministry of Railways has approved three new line projects in northern Bengal, strengthening connectivity near the India-Bangladesh border, the Eastern Railway said in a statement on Saturday.

The approved projects include the Raiganj–Dalkhola (43.43 km), Gazole–Itahar (27.20 km), and Raiganj–Itahar (22.16 km) railway lines. The three railway lines under the ‘Bikoshito Bangla’ initiative will improve connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas, the statement added.

These three new line projects will provide alternative routes between Malda and Aluabari, significantly improving mobility in this densely populated region of northern Bengal and also enhancing rail activity towards the adjacent international border with Bangladesh, it added. According to the Railways, the new lines will significantly improve the region’s socio-economic status.