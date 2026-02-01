‘Bikoshito Bangla’ push: 3 new rail lines to transform connectivity near Bangladesh border

The Ministry of Railways has approved three new line projects in northern Bengal, strengthening connectivity near the India-Bangladesh border, the Eastern Railway said in a statement on Saturday.
The approved projects include the Raiganj–Dalkhola (43.43 km), Gazole–Itahar (27.20 km), and Raiganj–Itahar (22.16 km) railway lines. The three railway lines under the ‘Bikoshito Bangla’ initiative will improve connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas, the statement added.
These three new line projects will provide alternative routes between Malda and Aluabari, significantly improving mobility in this densely populated region of northern Bengal and also enhancing rail activity towards the adjacent international border with Bangladesh, it added. According to the Railways, the new lines will significantly improve the region’s socio-economic status.
The Raiganj–Itahar line will span 22.16 kilometres and is estimated to cost Rs 129.34 crore. The project will feature four stations: Raiganj, Rupahar Halt, Durgapur, and Itahar. It includes the construction of six major bridges and 42 minor bridges, including road underpasses. This new line is expected to enhance the integrated gauge conversion network across northern West Bengal, facilitating smoother rail movement toward the Northeast.
The Gajole-Itahar railway line will span 27.20 kilometres and has an estimated cost of Rs 85.59 crores. It will include three stations: Gazole, Bangar Halt, and Itahar. This line aims to enhance the integrated gauge conversion network in the northern part of West Bengal, facilitating smoother freight and passenger movement toward the Northeast. The project will also involve constructing 12 major and 37 minor bridges, including road-under-bridges.
The Raiganj-Dalkhola line will span approximately 43.43 kilometres and is estimated to cost Rs 291.53 crore. It will feature five stations: Raiganj, Bilashpur Halt, Tunidighi, Karandighi, and Dalkhola. This new line aims to create a more efficient transit route between Dalkhola and Raiganj, reducing travel time and enhancing local trade. The project will include the construction of 13 major bridges, six road-over bridges, 97 minor bridges, and 32 road-under bridges.
According to Railway officials, the projects will play a crucial role in improving rail infrastructure in North Bengal. The enhanced connectivity is expected to address strategic, logistical, and public utility needs while opening new avenues for development, particularly benefiting economically weaker communities across the region.
