scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

2 killed as bike rams into road divider

The third rider, Prasad Majumdar (27), was first taken to the Bidhannagar sub-district hospital and then to the Neel Ratan Sirkar Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Majumder (27) and Liton Bairagi (28). (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
2 killed as bike rams into road divider
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two persons died while one was injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a road divider in a locality in New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Majumder (27) and Liton Bairagi (28).

The third rider, Prasad Majumdar (27), was first taken to the Bidhannagar sub-district hospital and then to the Neel Ratan Sirkar Medical College Hospital.

More from Kolkata

The three hail from Jangra-Hatiara in Baguiat Police said Liton was driving the bike at a high speed and none of the three was wearing helmet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 05:03 IST
Next Story

Didir Doot’ outreach campaign, TMC leaders face protests from

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close