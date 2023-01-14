2 killed as bike rams into road divider

Two persons died while one was injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a road divider in a locality in New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Majumder (27) and Liton Bairagi (28).

The third rider, Prasad Majumdar (27), was first taken to the Bidhannagar sub-district hospital and then to the Neel Ratan Sirkar Medical College Hospital.

The three hail from Jangra-Hatiara in Baguiat Police said Liton was driving the bike at a high speed and none of the three was wearing helmet.