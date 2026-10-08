‘We’re patriots’: Man hurls bottles at ex-CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya’s home

An unidentified man threw liquor bottles at senior advocate and former CPM MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s house in South Kolkata around 5 am on Thursday.

CCTV footage from Bhattacharya’s house showed a man riding a motorcycle with his face covered in a towel. He parked the vehicle in front of the house and started throwing, one after another, glass bottles kept in a bag. He also said, “Don’t come after us; we are patriots”. The audio of the threat was recorded in the footage.

“No one was injured, but they vandalised the windows. The individual threatened and attacked and severely damaged the windows. These are Hindu fundamentalists. The person was saying certain things and used abusive language,” the former Rajya Sabha MP told The Indian Express.