‘We’re patriots’: Man hurls bottles at ex-CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya’s home

An unidentified man threw liquor bottles at senior advocate and former CPM MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s house in South Kolkata around 5 am on Thursday.
CCTV footage from Bhattacharya’s house showed a man riding a motorcycle with his face covered in a towel. He parked the vehicle in front of the house and started throwing, one after another, glass bottles kept in a bag. He also said, “Don’t come after us; we are patriots”. The audio of the threat was recorded in the footage.
“No one was injured, but they vandalised the windows. The individual threatened and attacked and severely damaged the windows. These are Hindu fundamentalists. The person was saying certain things and used abusive language,” the former Rajya Sabha MP told The Indian Express.
Bhattacharya immediately filed a complaint at the local police station. He said the police have retrieved the CCTV footage from his house.
According to police sources, the motorcycle number plate was also covered.
Attacks on lawyers on court premises
Recently, there have been several attacks on lawyers in West Bengal. On October 2, a Leftist lawyer, Shamim Ahmed, and other lawyers were allegedly attacked while returning from Shalbani in West Midnapore in a car. Shamim said they had gone to meet homeless families in Benachapura. He alleged that his car was vandalised with bamboo, axes, and sticks in the presence of police. He also alleged that a woman lawyer who was with him was molested.
Last month, Sayan Banerjee, another lawyer, was attacked with eggs while arguing for Students’ Federation of India (SFI) supporters in the Baruipur court. He alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad present on the court premises started chanting slogans at him and threw eggs at his black coat. His assistants were also targeted, and eggs were thrown at him in front of the CPM office in Padmapukur later, according to the lawyer.
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The Calcutta High Court has filed a suo motu PIL petition in connection with the Baruipur attack. During a hearing in the case on Wednesday, lawyer Subhankar Nag said lawyers were being attacked in various parts of the state.
Last week, a group of protesters pelted eggs at a YouTuber arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari when he was being taken to a Bankshal court. The protesters also attacked lawyers when they protested against the violence.
Lawyers later went on strike in protest. They also alleged that several lawyers were assaulted when they protested against a tent erected blocking the way to the Chandannagar subdivision court as part of the Centre’s service project. In protest, the lawyers locked the main gate of the court and stopped work.
Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on Shamim. “West Bengal can never tolerate a culture of intimidation and jungle rajas. Every lawyer, irrespective of political affiliation, must be allowed to perform their professional duties without fear,” the Trinamool Congress leader wrote on social media.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More