‘Getting death threats’: Ex-CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya days after house attack

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On October 8, a man allegedly hurled liquor bottles at Bikash Bhattacharya’s residence, breaking window panes and shouting abuses outside the house.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Bikash BhattacharyaIn a Facebook post, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya claimed that a caller had threatened to kill him and his family members and had made derogatory remarks about his late mother.
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Senior advocate and former CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on Saturday alleged that he had received death threats, days after an attack on his south Kolkata residence.

In a Facebook post, Bhattacharya claimed that a caller had threatened to kill him and his family members and had made derogatory remarks about his late mother.

“Around 10.47 am, a Hindu fundamentalist named Sukanta Mondal…called and threatened to murder me and my family members. In this context, he made ugly insinuations about my late mother,” Bhattacharya wrote.

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He added that he was awaiting action from the state government and police. “I am waiting to see what action the chief minister, who is also the minister in charge of police, will take regarding this matter. If necessary, I will exercise my right to self-defence,” he said.

Also Read | ‘We’re patriots’: Man hurls bottles at ex-CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya’s home

Police yet to be informed

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from Chennai, Bhattacharya said he has not informed the police yet.

The allegation comes days after an October 8 incident in which a man allegedly hurled liquor bottles at Bhattacharya’s residence, breaking window panes and shouting abuses outside the house. Bhattacharya had immediately lodged a police complaint. He had condemned the attack in a social media post, describing the attackers as “Hindutva goons”. During the investigation, Kolkata police arrested app-bike rider Bappa Guchhait in connection with the incident.

Also Read | Kolkata film institute rusticates 6 students for ‘assaulting vice-chancellor’

Multiple FIRs filed over remarks

Meanwhile, several FIR s were filed against Bhattacharya across police stations in Garda, Kasba, Diamond Harbour, and Bolpur after complaints by political leaders and organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which claimed his remarks had insulted the Hindu community.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also criticised Bhattacharya’s comments and demanded that he retract or edit the post, saying that action was being pursued under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Kolkata police had also issued summonses directing Bhattacharya to appear for questioning at Garfa police station on October 13 and Kasba police station on October 14. However, he skipped the initial appearances, saying he would take legal recourse.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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