‘Getting death threats’: Ex-CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya days after house attack

Senior advocate and former CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on Saturday alleged that he had received death threats, days after an attack on his south Kolkata residence.

In a Facebook post, Bhattacharya claimed that a caller had threatened to kill him and his family members and had made derogatory remarks about his late mother.

“Around 10.47 am, a Hindu fundamentalist named Sukanta Mondal…called and threatened to murder me and my family members. In this context, he made ugly insinuations about my late mother,” Bhattacharya wrote.

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He added that he was awaiting action from the state government and police. “I am waiting to see what action the chief minister, who is also the minister in charge of police, will take regarding this matter. If necessary, I will exercise my right to self-defence,” he said.