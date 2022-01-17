Bikaner-Guwahati express derailment: Life & trains back on track, thanks to swift response by all parties

As normalcy returned to the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment site with the resumption of train services, workers cutting across party lines, and state and Central government agencies promptly have extended their help to the affected passengers. Nine passengers were killed and 40 injured after 12 coaches of the train derailed in Domohani area of Jalpaiguri district on January 13.

Local residents also chipped in with the rescue efforts led by the Railway Police Force and fire brigade officials. The tracks were repaired and the movement of trains resumed on Saturday.

Red volunteers of CPM were the first to respond to the derailment.

“Soon after the accident, our red volunteers began the rescue mission. Messages of the disaster were sent to out WhatsApp groups,” Apurba Roy, Secretary of CPM’s Moynaguri Area Committee, told The Indian Express. According to him, about 40 red volunteers donated blood, 14 SFI activists supervised the distribution of food and medicine, and about 70 Left workers were engaged in various services in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

The BJP too pressed its youth wing workers to help the injured. Senior party leaders Rathindra Bose, Dipak Barman and Abhijit Das, and MLAs Manoj Tigga, Kaushik Roy and Bishnupada Ray visited the site and hospitals on the day of the accident. Two days later, Union Minister and Alipurduar MP John Barla also visited the site.

BJP’s Abhijit Das, a member of the Railway Board’s Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), told The Indian Express: “Rescue work has been made possible by the joint efforts of everyone from the Railways, NDRF, local administration and a number of the voluntary organisations such as Seva Bharati etc. As a member of the PAC, I also had a responsibility to look into the details of the compensation from the Railway Board.” He also paid a visit to several hospitals in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri to enquire about the health of the injured.

Responding timely, the state government sent 50 ambulances to the derailment site while local TMC leaders later made several arrangements for the stranded passengers.

“We made sure that those who were injured got proper treatment at the hospital,” said TMC leader and Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Savadhipati Uttara Barman after meeting the injured in Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital on Friday.

The assistant superintendent of the hospital, Susanto Roy, said the collective effort of all stakeholders made their job easier. “As soon as the accident occurred, a red alert was issued at the hospital. All our surgeons rushed to the hospital to perform emergency services. We also saw people belonging to different political parties and organisations offering their help. It was swift coordination among them which helped save so many lives,” Roy told this newspaper.