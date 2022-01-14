Bikaner-Guwahati train accident: Railway Minister inspects accident site, death toll rises to 9

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment in Jalpaiguri district climbed to nine after two more bodies were recovered in the wee hours of Friday. As many as 36 others are under treatment, said reports, adding that a few are in a critical condition.

The injured are being treated at the North Bengal Medical College, Maynaguri Rural Hospital and Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site in the morning. After reaching New Domohani station at 9.38 am, he proceeded on a motor trolley to the crash site and took stock of the accident along with other officials and reportedly inspected the tracks.

Speaking to the media, he said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. A statutory inquiry has been initiated. What caused the accident is being investigated. PM Modi is also monitoring the situation and I am in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.” Alipurduar MP and Union Minister of State John Barla also arrived at the spot this morning.

While the rescue operation is complete, work related to cleaning the tracks is currently on. Sources said the body of a passenger was recovered from the S-10 compartment around 3 am.

As many as 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express had derailed Thursday evening near the New Domohani station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. A high-level probe has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident that took place at 4.53 pm about 42 km from the New Jalpaiguri Station on the section between the New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations.