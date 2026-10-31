Bihar tigress moves between Assam villages, Bengal weighs tranquilising it

A Bihar tigress relocated to West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve as part of the state’s first tiger relocation project has strayed across state lines into Assam and shown no signs of returning, prompting the forest departments of the two states to step up efforts to track it.

Over the past six days, the three-year-old tigress, T-138, has been tracked near forest villages in Assam, where it has killed three domesticated pigs and four piglets. It later crossed a river and moved towards another village.

With the animal moving closer to human settlements, the Bengal Forest Department is considering tranquilising and retrieving it as a last resort, though no final decision has been taken.