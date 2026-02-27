‘A big platform for me to work for people’: Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman joins Trinamool Congress

The 29-year-old joined the TMC in the presence of Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State, Finance and Health and Family Welfare, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Goutam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Asian Games gold medallist and heptathlete Swapna Barman joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, ahead of the Bengal assembly elections.

“I am inspired by the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The way she rose from the grassroots and elevated Bengal to its present stature is something rarely possible elsewhere,” Barman said.

The 29-year-old joined the TMC in the presence of Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State, Finance and Health and Family Welfare, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Goutam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.

“I have been motivated by the various schemes and initiatives Mamata Banerjee has implemented for the people of Bengal. I feel this will be a big platform for me to work for the people, and that is why I decided to join the party,” Barman added.