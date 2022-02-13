Bidhannagar: Voters allege scuffles outside booths, CPM flags ‘false voting’

Soon after polling began for Bidhannagar municipal corporation, reports of trouble filtered in from several wards in the area. On a ward visit in the Bidhannagar area during the polling hours, The Indian Express came across several complaints, from fake voters to physical assault on Opposition candidates.

While no large-scale incident of violence was reported this time, many voters claimed to have witnessed scuffles outside polling booths throughout the day in the presence of police personnel.

“I have swelling on my head and bruises on my hand,” said Abhilash Saw, the polling agent agent of Soumyadip Bhattacharya, the BJP candidate from ward 39 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

Around 9.44 am, this correspondent reached a polling station at Bidyadhori Vidyalaya in ward 39. There were separate queues for male and female voters and the polling arrangements seemed adequate, with Covid protocols followed and 6-7 police personnel watching over the premises. However, what caught the eye was a bunch of boys on two-wheelers, who were alleged to be TMC supporters standing outside the booth.

BJP candidate Soumyadip Bhattacharya was approaching the booth with his election agent when they were surrounded by several alleged TMC supporters

“Why have you come here… Go away,” one of the alleged TMC men was heard telling the BJP candidate as he closed in on the booth with his polling agent. Both sides started abusing each other and a scuffle broke out soon after. The BJP polling agent was allegedly slapped and pushed around even as police personnel stood guard only a few steps away. Roughly 15 minutes after, additional forces reached the spot but by then, the tension had already ebbed.

Former councillor and TMC candidate Rajesh Chirimar also reached the spot soon after.

“Why are you creating scene here? Why do you need to visit a booth where the polls are being conducted peacefully? You (BJP) have this habit of creating disturbance during the polling process,” Chirimar was heard telling the BJP candidate.

“My election agent was beaten up. He was thrashed. I am not creating any scene. As a candidate, I have every right to see if everything is going smoothly or not. But this is clearly undemocratic,” Bhattacharya retorted.

Asked to comment on the alleged physical assault on the BJP candidate, he said, “The police will investigate if anyone was beaten up. I have no problem if the police pick up anyone who they feel is creating disturbance during the poll process.”

Even as the scuffle broke out outside the booth, polling continued uninterrupted.

“I voted peacefully and am happy that there wasn’t a repeat of 2015. The polling was more peaceful this time,” Saraswati Mondal, a voter, said.

However, another voter at the same booth, Sharmistha Maiti, alleged that she was initially stopped from voting. “They identified me as a BJP supporter and did not allow me inside. However, I was determined to vote and did. But who will dare vote in this ambience of fear created by the TMC?” she said.

The CPM alleged that at several wards, the ruling party brought outsiders to rig the polls and the police stood as mute spectators.

However, in many areas, elderly voters braved the alleged intimidation and stepped out to exercise their franchise. Jibantala Seal, a 92-year-old voter from Duttabad Road, said, “I was given a pair of gloves and voted. A police officer even dropped me off near my house.”

“The voting process was very well managed. This was, perhaps, the most peaceful polling in my area. However, I don’t think too many voters turned up today,” said Sourav Saha, a differently abled voter, who arrived on his wheelchair to excise his franchisee at BF Block of Salt Lake.

However, Srijoni Ghosh, a 30-year-old voter from ward 30, alleged that she wasn’t allowed to vote on her serial number. “I was told that somebody else had already voted on my serial number. When I asked how could this be possible, the polling personnel told me to cast my vote on a different serial number,” she said.

Around 1.30 pm, about 200 police personnel in helmets and armed with batons rushed to this ward after residents of Baisakhi Abasan alleged hooliganism in their area. “Some outsiders had gathered here, creating an ambience of fear. When we objected to their presence, a few of them pelted stones at us. We chased them away,” a voter told Express on the condition of anonymity.

A huge police contingent was deployed at ward 30 after the incident. The men in uniform were seen chasing away crowds outside polling booths in this ward.

As the Express reached ward 32, a scuffle broke out at booth 6 at a community centre between TMC and CPM supporters. It was alleged that several senior citizens of this ward were manhandled by the ruling party supporters.

Sanyashi Ghosh, the election agent CPM candidate Sukanta Banerjee, claimed that several “outsiders and false voters were brought by the TMC to vote in their favour”. However, local TMC supporters denied the charge. The CPM agent and other party supporters were alleged to have been chased by ruling party supporters. However, the police acted swiftly and brought the situation under control. “You all are here and still the outsiders managed to enter this area. Salt Lake is an upscale area and we can identify outsiders. There are so many unknown faces voting,” Ghosh was heard telling policemen.

“We don’t have the authority to check allegations of false voting. These have to be cross-checked by the presiding officer. Please leave the area and let people vote,” R Sardar, an on-duty policeman, told the CPM polling agent.

All eyes were on the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation as the Calcutta High Court ordered on Thursday that the commissioner of the SEC would be personally liable if there was any violence in the area.

“There was no disturbance and everyone voted peacefully,” said Kamal Gandhi, a businessman from CF block.

TMC candidate from ward 31 and two-time Bidhannagar mayor, Sabyasachi Dutta, gave full marks to the election commission over the conduct of the polls and praised the police as well. “The State Election Commission has been successful in abiding by the court’s order. Police personnel also did their bit to ensure that people voted peacefully. Central forces were not required here. People in Salt Lake are peace-loving. Central forces cannot change people’s mandate. I contested the 2021 (Assembly) polls under the central forces (on a BJP ticket) but lost,” Dutta told Express in between enjoying an ice cream outside a polling booth near CF block.

The first-ever mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Dutta joined BJP in 2019. However, losing in the Assembly election in May, he returned to the TMC.