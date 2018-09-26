Bidhannagar: Retired headmaster, two others held over ‘cash-for-jobs racket’

Sources said cash and fake documents like fake appointment letters for the post of assistant primary school teacher, application for post of clerks and Group D staff, biodatas of unemployed people and stamps of teacher-in-charge of different schools, school inspectors were seized. (Representational Image) Sources said cash and fake documents like fake appointment letters for the post of assistant primary school teacher, application for post of clerks and Group D staff, biodatas of unemployed people and stamps of teacher-in-charge of different schools, school inspectors were seized. (Representational Image)

Bidhannagar police arrested three persons including a retired headmaster for allegedly duping people with fake promises of jobs in government schools.

Police sources said that last Thursday, Ranjit Roy, a resident of Basanti filed a complaint on the basis of which an FIR was lodged at the Bidhannagar cyber crime police station under IPC sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 and others.

“The complainant was duped by accused Mosharof Ali, who is a retired headmaster of the Kazirabad Free Primary School in Baruipur East, 24 Parganas, with the false promise of a job in a primary school,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi.

Sources said the complainant had paid the accused Rs 40,000. Roy was told to come to the front of Bikash Bhawan, Salt Lake, on September 20, where Ali took money from him and then went untraceable. Police said the accused used to run a fake website to dupe unemployed people.

Sources said on the basis of Ali’s statement, a raid was organised Monday night in Garia and two more were arrested. Rama Nanda Chowdhury (54) is a suspended primary teacher of Hachimpur F P school in South 24 Parganas. The other accused, Ramen Sinha (30), has a diploma in hardware and networking.

Sources said cash and fake documents like fake appointment letters for the post of assistant primary school teacher, application for post of clerks and Group D staff, biodatas of unemployed people and stamps of teacher-in-charge of different schools, school inspectors were seized. Police also seized a blank selection letter issued to TET pass candidates, application forms for TET qualified candidates, two laptops, an iphone, three ATM cards and three PAN cards from Sinha’s house.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App