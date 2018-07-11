Bidhannagar: Man held for raping minor, victim pregnant, say police

The Bidhannagar police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man on the charge of raping a minor in Salt Lake area. The matter came to light after the 16-year-old girl was found to be pregnant, police said. “Accused Himangshu Patra of East Midnapore has been arrested,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi.

The police were acting on a complaint filed by a family member of the accused at the local police station. Officers registered a case under the IPC section dealing with rape as well as the POCSO Act. According to the complaint, the girl had been unwell for some time. When asked about her health, the girl disclosed that she had been raped by the caretaker of the family’s house multiple times, the complaint said.

Police sources said that the accused would call her and give her food items before raping her. When taken to a doctor, the girl was found to be pregnant. The girl has been admitted to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for her medico-legal examination.

