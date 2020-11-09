Bid To Woo Tribals: BJP, TMC leaders rush to Shah’s host with aid promises

The Hansdas hosted Amit Shah on November 5. (File)

An Adivasi family in Bankura district that hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lunch earlier this week suddenly finds itself in the middle of a tug of war between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Leaders of both parties made their way to the family’s home in Chaturdihi village over the past two days, and assured Bibhishan Hansda of financial and medical aid for his teenage daughter who is suffering from a rare diabetic disorder.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Bankura Dr Subhas Sarkar visited the Hansda residence and promised the family that his party would bear all medical expenses. “The girl is suffering from diabetes insipidus that starts early in life and needs continuous treatment. Our party will do everything possible to help her as suggested by the home minister. If needed then she will be flown to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS,” Sarkar told reporters.

While the BJP claimed that Hansda is a member of the party, he denied it. “I am not involved in politics. If anyone wants to help us then they are most welcome,” he said.

Following Sarkar’s visit, local Block Development Officer (BDO) Biplab Kumar Roy also met the family. “We have learned about the condition of his daughter. We have come here to help the family,” said the BDO.

The MP visited the village a day after local TMC leaders met Hansda, and promised him all sorts of help. TMC district president Shyamal Santra said on Saturday, “The Union Home Minister came, but he did not offer any financial assistance to the family. This is very unfortunate. We will do everything to help this family. This clearly shows that the BJP is not serious about helping tribal families.”

On Thursday, Amit Shah ate lunch at Hansda’s home. The minister was offered a traditional Bengali vegetarian meal. After that, Shah spent almost an hour with the family.

