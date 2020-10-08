Bid to create unrest in Junglemahal: Mamata Banerjee

Without taking any name, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of spreading unrest in the Junglemahal area — comprising Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur — with the help of money power.(File)

Speaking at an administrative meeting in Jhargram, Banerjee said, “Some people are distributing money to create an unrest here. We brought peace in this areas at cost of several lives. So, we will not accept this. The people of Junglemahal will not allow this and they should protest against this.”

She repeatedly reminded people of Junglemahal that she had done everything for them. “I gave you what you wanted. Now, you also have to give me something.”

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC lost all seats in Junglemahal and north Bengal. To regain the lost ground, she started holding administrative meetings in north Bengal and Junglemahal.

Explained Challenges in the Maoist corridor After losing all the four seats in the Junglemahal area in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going all out to woo the voters back. Fearing Opposition’s attack over corruption, she warned that strict actions will be taken against party workers or administrative officials if found guilty. She has also announced jobs and financial assistance for families of those who have died or are missing for over a decade because of Maoist violence in the area.

In the tribal-dominated area of Junglemahal, Banerjee said, “Now in India, the atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis are increasing. We will not allow this.”

Banerjee also indirectly warned her party leaders against corruption. “People have rights to government money. If someone steals that money, it will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We will not deprive anyone.” The CM also instructed Minister Indranil Sen and Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to co-ordinate with media houses that are willing to campaign on the government’s projects.

The West Bengal Police has recently formed a special counter-insurgency unit named “SHARK” in the state’s Jangalmahal area, where Maoist movement was reported last month after almost a decade.

