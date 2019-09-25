Bicentenary birth celebrations: ‘Politically-blind giants broke Vidyasagar bust’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the bicentenary birth anniversary celebrations of philosopher-academic Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, while speaking at his native village, Birsingha, in West Medinipur district.

The CM also announced week-long celebrations to commemorate Vidyasagar’s birth anniversary on September 26, calling this Vidyasagar week.

“Vidyasagar inspired people to give up superstition and embrace the path of progress. He led the movement against child marriage and for institutionalising widow-remarriage. And a group of wayward, insane and politically blind giants broke his bust intending to make people forget the culture of the state,” she said. The remarks followed after some miscreants vandalised a statue of Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency earlier this year.

“If February 21 can be considered International Mother Language Day, then why shouldn’t we commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of Bengali language,” she said. —With PTI