Over 6,000 evacuated in Bengal’s Alipurduar after Bhutan glacial lake threat

Thousands of residents in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district were safely evacuated since Thursday and relocated to higher ground and emergency shelter homes as Jalpaiguri remained on high alert, following a warning from Bhutan about a possible breach in a glacial lake.

The glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan’s Gasa district prompted warnings in multiple districts of Assam and West Bengal, amid concerns over a possible rise in water levels downstream along the Sankosh River in India.

Local authorities in Bengal evacuated residents living in vulnerable riverbank and forest areas as a precaution, while putting emergency shelters and disaster response teams on standby.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

District officials confirmed the situation showed signs of easing after water levels in the Sankosh River receded, with no major damage or casualties reported so far.

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Friday everything is “completely normal”.

“Throughout the night, until 4 am, the SP, ministers, MLAs, and the DM were all on-site, working. They were also in constant touch with our control room here,” Adhikari said.

“We have established contact with the people who were reported missing earlier this morning. All 47 of them are safe,” he added.

Situation in Alipurduar

Story continues below this ad

Briefing reporters after inspecting the Sankosh River banks and local shelter homes, Amit Kumar Shaw, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar, said there is no cause for panic and that authorities are prepared for any contingency.

“We have safely relocated over 6,000 to 7,000 people and arranged shelters for more than 4,000 people in local schools, equipping them with essential rations and baby food,” Shaw said.

He said the Alipurduar police and district authorities are working closely together and maintaining direct communication with officials in Bhutan.

Also Read | Bengal, Assam on high flood alert after glacial lake bursts in Bhutan

“We are receiving inputs on a minute-by-minute basis. The latest update indicates that the water level upstream has receded slightly. Given the travel time of the water flow, we hope to avoid major flooding, though water levels will naturally rise to some extent,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Reassuring residents of forest villages such as Sankosh, Biri Bari, Volka, and Haldibari, the senior officer said police and disaster response units will remain on the ground to monitor the situation through the night.

“While leaving home overnight to stay in shelter schools is difficult, life and safety remain our topmost priority. With everyone’s cooperation, we will navigate through this period safely,” he said.

From announcements to shelters

Authorities stepped up monitoring of all rivers flowing down from the Bhutan hills after Bhutan issued a warning.

District authorities deployed public address systems across multiple river-adjacent blocks, including Nagrakata and Banarhat in Jalpaiguri, warning communities to remain on high alert.

Story continues below this ad

In Alipurduar, the administration set up relief centres in local schools for over 4,000 displaced people, supplying essential amenities including dry rations, baby food, and relief kits organised by the district magistrate and block development officers.

Teams from Civil Defence and the State Disaster Response Force were deployed on the ground to manage relief operations and coordinate further evacuations if necessary.

As the water level of the Sankosh River receded and stabilised, many who had taken shelter in rescue hubs overnight have gradually begun returning home.

Monitoring the situation

Despite the current stability, officials said the region is not entirely out of the woods. Dark rain clouds continue to hover over the Dooars region, accompanied by intermittent light rainfall across the foothills and upper reaches of Bhutan.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | What a hanging glacier collapse could do to Badrinath: New study spells out risks

As additional rain in the Bhutan hills can rapidly swell downriver water levels, both district administrations remain on high alert, continuously monitoring weather developments and river discharge.

Officials in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar said they continue to track real-time hydrological data from Bhutan and keep deployments ready to handle any unexpected surge in water levels.