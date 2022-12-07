scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Bhupatinagar blast: PIL seeking NIA probe filed in High Court

Three persons had died on December 2 night after a bomb exploded at the residence of Rajkumar Manna, a local booth president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), at Nariabelia village of Bhupatinagar area.

The blast took place barely one-and-a-half kilometres from where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was to hold a rally the next day. (Representational/File)

A lawyer on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent blast at Bhupatinagar in East Medinipur district that killed three persons.

Drawing the attention of the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj, the petitioner, Anindyasundar Das said that he feared that evidence might be “stolen from the spot to hide the truth”. He sought order to register a case by the central agency in this regard and requested for an early hearing, saying the forensic team had not reached the spot yet and there was a risk of losing all evidence. Following the appeal, the division bench allowed the case to proceed further.

Three persons had died on December 2 night after a bomb exploded at the residence of Rajkumar Manna, a local booth president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), at Nariabelia village of Bhupatinagar area.

Apart from Rajkumar Manna, the two others who died in the blast were identified as his brother Debkumar Manna and one Biswajit Gayen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

The blast took place barely one-and-a-half kilometres from where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was to hold a rally the next day.

Soon after the blast, the BJP had claimed that the bomb went off while being manufactured at Manna’s house and demanded a probe by the NIA.

More from Kolkata

The TMC, however, had denied the allegations, saying the party had no role in the explosion. It claimed that Manna’s home was attacked by the BJP to sabotage Abhishek Banerjee’s rally.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:52:21 am
Next Story

IIT-Kharagpur student gets Rs 2.68-cr package, highest among all IITs

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close