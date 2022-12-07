Bhupatinagar blast: PIL seeking NIA probe filed in High Court

A lawyer on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent blast at Bhupatinagar in East Medinipur district that killed three persons.

Drawing the attention of the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj, the petitioner, Anindyasundar Das said that he feared that evidence might be “stolen from the spot to hide the truth”. He sought order to register a case by the central agency in this regard and requested for an early hearing, saying the forensic team had not reached the spot yet and there was a risk of losing all evidence. Following the appeal, the division bench allowed the case to proceed further.

Three persons had died on December 2 night after a bomb exploded at the residence of Rajkumar Manna, a local booth president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), at Nariabelia village of Bhupatinagar area.

Apart from Rajkumar Manna, the two others who died in the blast were identified as his brother Debkumar Manna and one Biswajit Gayen.

The blast took place barely one-and-a-half kilometres from where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was to hold a rally the next day.

Soon after the blast, the BJP had claimed that the bomb went off while being manufactured at Manna’s house and demanded a probe by the NIA.

The TMC, however, had denied the allegations, saying the party had no role in the explosion. It claimed that Manna’s home was attacked by the BJP to sabotage Abhishek Banerjee’s rally.