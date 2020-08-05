Bhoomi pujan: Light ‘diyas’, perform puja today, BJP tells people

A devotee performs puja at a Ram temple in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: Partha Paul) A devotee performs puja at a Ram temple in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits on Tuesday called on people in West Bengal to light “diyas” at home and perform puja to commemorate Wednesday’s Ram Temple “bhoomi pujan”, or ground-breaking ceremony, in Ayodhya.

The BJP is planning to hold pujas at various places even though a complete lockdown will be in place across the state. Earlier, the Opposition party had urged the TMC government to change the lockdown date because of the “bhoomi pujan”, but the demand was rejected.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would celebrate the event at Raj Bhavan, tweeting, “Bhoomi pujan ceremony tomorrow at Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir. Joy and ecstasy amongst millions all over globe — a dream come true. Will celebrate at Raj Bhawan with lighting of ‘diyas’. Historic Supreme Court judgment paved the way.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee said, “We have appealed to the people to offer puja in their homes and in temples and ashrams to mark the occasion. In the afternoon, we will blow conch shells, and in the evening we will light up diyas to celebrate this historic day.”

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused the state police of tearing down banners and posters to mark the occasion.

In Bankura district, BJP workers organised a rally in the afternoon in support of the “bhoomi pujan” and distributed lamps to people. The Hindu Jagran Mancha appealed to the state to withdraw the lockdown.

