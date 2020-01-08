Bhatpara: Trinamool Congress wins no-confidence motion against civic body chief

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that a fresh meeting of Bhatpara Municipality councillors be held on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against its chairman. The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that a fresh meeting of Bhatpara Municipality councillors be held on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against its chairman.

Acting on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, a no-confidence motion was moved on Tuesday by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors against Bhatpara Municipality chairman Sourav Singh of the BJP and was passed by a margin of 19-0, state minister Jyotipriya Mullick said. The BJP, meanwhile, moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC order of a fresh no-confidence motion against Singh who is also the nephew of Barrackpore’s BJP MP Arjun Singh.

The entire process of the no-confidence motion in the 35-member civic body was held in the presence of North 24 Parganas district magistrate, as per the HC’s Monday orders. Mullick, who is also the TMC’s North 24 Parganas district president, told reporters, “The BJP councillors didn’t participate in the proceedings. Last time also, we had won the no-trust vote, but the BJP went to court. However, the result remained the same this time as well. The BJP should concede its defeat now.”

The BJP said it moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order of moving of a no-confidence motion against the civic body chairman. “Today (Tuesday) we moved the Supreme Court. This is the reason why our councillors were not present in the no-trust vote. We will fight against the TMC legally,” said BJP MP Arjun Singh.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that a fresh meeting of Bhatpara Municipality councillors be held on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against its chairman. A Division Bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Protik Prakash Banerjee, asked the chairman of the civic body and district magistrate to issue separate notices for the proceedings at 1 pm Tuesday. Directing the district magistrate to be present at the meeting, the bench sought a report on the proceedings in a sealed cover on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the no-confidence motion against Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0. Bhatpara municipality has an effective strength of 32 members.

